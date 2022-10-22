Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Dr. Rochelle Walensky
Susan Walsh/AP
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who has been selected to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce President-elect Joe Biden's his health care team. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky
Posted at 2:10 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 14:21:22-04

ATLANTA (AP) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms.

She is up to date on her vaccinations.

The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test.

Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden.

She is the latest health official to test positive this year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!