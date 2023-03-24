Watch Now
Biden, Trudeau meet on migration, China and more

Joe Biden
Posted at 12:03 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 12:52:41-04

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (AP) — President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to announce an agreement that aims to stem the flow of asylum seekers at unofficial crossings on the countries’ border. The announcement on Friday comes as Biden is making his  first visit to Canada as president for wide-ranging talks. The leaders are also discussing the 13-month old war in Ukraine, defense spending and shared concerns about China’s aggressiveness in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Biden and Trudeau are meeting for private talks before the U.S. president delivers a speech to the Canadian Parliament. The leaders will also hold a joint press conference.

