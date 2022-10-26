Former US pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge.

Court records show Daniel Edmund Duggan was refused bail when he appeared last Friday in a court in New South Wales state.

Duggan says on social media that he reached the rank of major during 13 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Police say they arrested him “pursuant to a request from the United States,” but would not comment further.

Duggan is scheduled to next appear in court in Sydney next week.

The U.S. Justice Department has declined to comment.