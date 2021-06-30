Watch
Michigan Legislature nears final OK of big K-12 funds boost

Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 30, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are nearing final approval of a $17.1 billion K-12 budget, one that would eliminate a longstanding base per-student funding gap among districts and boost overall funding by a substantial 10%.

The bill was advanced by the Senate on a nearly unanimous vote after changes were made Wednesday.

The House could soon send the measures to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.

Districts and charter schools would receive $8,700 in base per-student state aid, not including at least $1,093 more per pupil in federal funding from a rescue package signed by President Joe Biden in March.

