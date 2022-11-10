Melville Mayor killed in crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – The Mayor of Melville was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Port Barre on Tuesday.

The crash happened Tuesday shortly after 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 190 and LA 741.

Mayor Velma Hendrix was killed in the crash, according to St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard.

Louisiana State Police confirm that Mayor Hendrix was an unrestrained passenger at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

According to Louisiana State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Ram 2500 pickup, driven by a male from Columbia, Louisiana was traveling south of LA 741. At the same time, a 2008 Acura RDX was traveling west on US 190. As the Acura approached the intersection, the driver of the pickup failed to yield as he attempted to cross over both westbound lanes of US 190.

The front of the Ram hit the passenger side of the Acura in the westbound lane of travel.

The restrained driver, and additional passengers (seat belt usage unknown), suffered moderate to critical injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment, officials say.

The male driver of the pickup was unrestrained, but was not injured.

Routine toxicology revealed no signs of impairment and the driver was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign and no seat belt, according to Louisiana State Police.

This crash remains under investigation.

Previous KATC story on Mayor Velma Hendrix:

Melville helps mayor mark a personal milestone

