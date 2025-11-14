Metro Detroit nonprofit aims to bring Thanksgiving comfort to thousands of shelter dogs

(WXYZ) — As the season of giving gets underway, a Metro Detroit nonprofit is working to make sure homeless dogs aren’t forgotten this Thanksgiving.

Bark Nation is preparing for its 12th annual KONGsgiving, a tradition that brings a little comfort to shelter pups across Michigan and into Ohio. Volunteers spend days filling thousands of KONG toys with a Thanksgiving-inspired mix of turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin, and broth. The treats are frozen overnight, then delivered to shelters the day before the holiday.

Organizers say more than 2,500 dogs in 55 shelters are expected to receive a stuffed KONG this year. Beyond being a special treat, the toys provide in-kennel enrichment and a few hours of calm for animals who often face stress, overcrowding, and long waits for adoption.

Bark Nation needs your help giving homeless shelter pups a happy Thanksgiving

KONGsgiving also supports the staff who care for those animals every day. Volunteers drop off small goodies and essential supplies—like dish soap, bottle brushes, and peanut butter—based on what each shelter requests.

Anyone interested in helping out can visit wishlist information or Bark Nation’s Facebook fundraising page. Organizers say even a small contribution can provide a moment of comfort to a dog spending the holiday without a family of its own.

As Thanksgiving approaches, KONGsgiving stands as a reminder that kindness doesn’t have to be complicated—and that a little enrichment can go a long way for animals waiting for their forever homes.