Michigan's 2025 fiscal year budget signed into law

Governor touts money going to education and job training
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds the final piece of a $76 billion state budget she signed into law, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Detroit. Whitmer largely backed the plan she signed off on Wednesday but nixed money that Republicans had funneled toward anti-abortion causes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jul 25, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the state's next budget into law Wednesday morning.

The brief press conference, held in Detroit, highlighted a focus on post-secondary education, jobs in electric vehicle manufaturing, green initiatives, and her administration's "Make it in Michigan' campaign.

Whitmer recently signed the education budget for FY25, which featured free meals for all Michigan Public Schools students, puts the state on the path toward free Pre-K, and funds scholarships and tutoring services.

Michigan's 2025 fiscal year budget signed into law

Check our break-down of the general FY25 budget and what its opponents say: FY25 budget passes Senate amid dissension

Later today Whitmer will join officials from Canada and Bridging North America for a celebratory connection ceremony as the Gordie Howe International Bridge finally comes together

