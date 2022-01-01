Mike Duffy is a weekend anchor and reporter at WXYZ.

I am a home-grown Midwesterner who grew up in the northern suburbs of Chicago and went to school in Madison, Wisconsin. I’m from a family of six kids. My oldest brother was the original broadcast journalist in the family and I credit him with inspiring me to get into the profession.

My passions revolve around all things food. My husband, John David, and I are avid gardeners. My weekends are typically spent at a farmers market or two followed by lots of home cooking. Mostly though, I just like to eat. So please, let him know if you have any recommendations on great local spots.

I couldn’t be more excited to tell stories here in Detroit at WXYZ. I’ve already met some great people. I hope to meet many more and invest deeply in the community.

My career path was anything but normal. I worked in public radio (my first love) while in college but decided it wasn’t quite what I was looking for in a career. After college, I moved to NYC on a whim and spent the next 5 years bartending in a piano bar in the West Village, periodically quitting to travel with a backpack around the world. Somehow, I managed to make it to over 40 countries in that time. However, eventually, even that became tiresome.

I got my first TV job working as a production assistant at CNN Headline News for Nancy Grace. I worked my way up through the producer ranks there and I got my first “big break” when Nancy started asking me to report from court on some big criminal cases around the country. My colleagues encouraged me to make the jump permanently to the other side of the camera and I eventually took their advice. Since then, I have worked in small-town Medford, Oregon, then Sacramento, California, learning the tricks of the local news trade.

You can reach me at mike.duffy@wxyz.com and follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.