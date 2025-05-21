Road to Restoration clinic helping Michigan residents get driving privileges restored

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — We all know how important it is to have a car in Michigan. But what do you do when your license has been suspended or revoked?

Well, there is hope.

Clinic in Pontiac helps restore driving privileges

Today, I got the chance to check out the Road to Restoration clinic in Pontiac that brought multiple agencies together to help clear roadblocks and help get Michiganders their driving privileges back.

Nicholas Deghetto and Lora Sherman had their licenses restored while our cameras were rolling Wednesday. While neither wanted to talk on camera, both told me how much it would help their career prospects.

Many others are hoping for the same.

“For me to have my license would mean everything to me. Because I could do all the things that I prayed that I always wanted to do,” Waterford resident Tianna Rogers said.

It’s been a few years since Rogers has been able to drive. She says it affects everything.

“Groceries, going to the doctor’s appointments, getting back and forth to work,” she said.

It has also taken away from her kids.

“Because like I said, I’ll be waiting for buses, waiting for Ubers many times. I’ll be late from getting my daughter from school,” Rogers said.

Jonathan Reese works nearby and attended the event.

“I heard about this this morning, actually on the news, and thought it would be a good opportunity to get some free legal advice and answer some questions on why my license is restricted,” Reese said.

He said gaining clarity on his situation is meaningful.

“It would mean a lot. I mean, not just to me — to my family and my employer,” Reese said.

He said driving and having a license is generally important.

“Very important. We’re in the Motor City. There’s not a lot of options for public transportation. I work across town from where I live, so it’s not as accessible,” Reese said.

Rubina Mustafa is a senior staff attorney with the Detroit Justice Center and the lead volunteer attorney with the Road to Restoration clinics. She helps recruit and train the other volunteers attorneys

“It’s really just translating the process for people, so that they don’t feel like it’s an impossible thing,” Mustafa said. “We explain this is what you’re required to prove and these are the documents that will help you prove that.”

People can make an appointment or walk into the clinic.

“Residents will have the opportunity to meet with experts from the Department of State to better understand what is on their driving record,” said Abigayl Venman, the director of the Road to Restoration program.

She said employees from local district courts and the Secretary of State are on site to help people restore driving privileges.

“They’ll have the opportunity to meet with folks from the local district courts to talk about any open actions that they can address. The magistrate is even doing arraignments here on site for folks at 50th District Court,” Venman said. “Folks can meet with the Secretary of State mobile office, where they can pay fees, they can take their written driver’s test and even get their temporary instruction permit if that’s their pathway.”

