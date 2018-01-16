North American International Auto Show goes worldwide with some displays

COBO CENTER (WXYZ) - All eyes are on Detroit as the North American International Auto Show attracts different manufacturers and companies from around the world - including China and Saudi Arabia.

When you come to auto show, you usually know all the American brands and some of international ones.

But have you ever seen the car brought by a Chinese company that hopes too soon roll it out on American roads.

GAC Motors hosted their world premiere for their cars at this year’s show. The company is from China and is looking forward to penetrating the US market.

The big reveal attracted many members from the media and sparking curiosity among car lovers.

Even Governor Rick Snyder was on hand.

GAC representatives hope to start rolling out on American roads by 2019.

Saudi-Arabian oil company Aramco is at the North American International Auto Show for the first time.

"We are looking forward to working with many of the automakers and technology providers that work on the same objective which is improving efficiency and reducing emissions,” a representative said.

On the international theme, you will feel like you're in England as Amazon Prime Video set up shop to promote a car themed show - The Grand Tour.

What better way to do so than with a pub!

"We set up a bar, people are definitely coming to a bar for a drink or a bite to eat,” Megan Dimasso of Amazon Prime Video. “We have English themed food, English themed beer. Great atmosphere everybody is loving it so far."