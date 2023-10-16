Checking back in with Ford employee five weeks into UAW strike

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today we revisited a Ford worker who we interviewed at the very beginning of the strike - which is now beginning week five. She says the journey has been tough, but she says she is in it for the long game.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “When you wake up every morning are you hoping and praying the strike will end.”

“Yes, looking forward to going back to work,” said Sharday Akeem.

Sharday Akeem is a proud member of the United Auto Workers Local 900. She works for Ford. With two kids ages eight and four, she says it's been tough juggling bills on $500 a week in strike pay.

“How has life changed for you?” asked Clifford.

“We have to change our lifestyle right now,” said Akeem.

Fortunately, she has solid support during the strike.

“I come from a UAW family, so we all know how important this time is,” said Akeem.

Some union members are not so lucky.

“They know it's hard. We're struggling, everybody is struggling. We're just here for the cause, we just want what's right,” said Akeem.

For starters that means, securing retirement benefits, protection for union jobs at the future of all-electric plants, no tiers, and better pay.

“What's not fair is that corporations like Ford, GM, and Chrysler have employees under their belt that qualify for public assistance that affects more than people in our homes it affects the whole community,” said Akeem.

According to the Anderson Economic Group, which released new numbers today, total economic losses from the UAW strike have reached 7.7 billion dollars (through midnight October 12th, 2023).

“We're a family, we're all losing not just the union, Big Three are struggling as well,” added Akeem.

In fact, Detroit's Big Three has $3.45 billion in losses, and moving forward, week five is being called the danger zone because some suppliers could be forced to close permanently without financial assistance.

As losses mount, Sharday says union locals are filling crucial gaps for members providing diapers, formula, toiletries, and other daily needs. Also, Credit Unions who thrive on the United Auto Workers are giving support with loans with small interest rates.

Others like this union member who owns a barbecue business have been feeding workers on the picket line.

“What have you been hearing when you're on the picket line?” asked Clifford.

“We get a lot of support, but we also have a lot of haters,” said Akeem.

Haters who believe they are asking for too much.

“We're not asking for anything the Big Three hasn't promised before, same thing they took away from the UAW over 10 years ago,” said Akeem.

As for support in UAW President Shawn Fain, Akeem is on board.

“We don't 100 % understand his process; however, we all support what he stands for,” said Akeem.