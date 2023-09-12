UAW workers prepare for potential strike as negotiations contiue

All eyes are on the clock as the United Auto Workers union contract with the Big Three automakers expires Thursday night.

We're in the final days for the Big Three and the UAW to agree on new contracts before a potential strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain spoke with CNN on the offers the union has given, and what the automakers have countered with so far.

"From the onset of bargaining, we've told them, we want to do things differently and we do not expect them to wait until the last minute," he said. And they didn't want to settle everything. And so, unfortunately, they didn't heed our advice."

Fain is planning to give another update on negotiations to the union on Wednesday evening during a Facebook Live stream at 5 p.m.

Stellantis reported progress on Monday with tentative agreements in areas including health and safety.

A letter from the senior vice president of human resources says, "We are on a good path and remain committed to reaching a tentative agreement without a work stoppage that would negatively impact our employees and our customers."

If the UAW does go on strike, eligible union members will receive strike pay, which is $500 per week.

Families who need to prepare to live off of strike pay are getting things in order fast.

One of those is Sharday Akeem, a mother of two who has been with Ford since 2013 and is a team leader.

Akeem comes from a family of auto industry workers. Her mom and dad both work for the big three. Her mom is going on 30 years as a tier-one worker.

Yet today - Akeem like the rest of her union brothers and sisters with the United Auto Workers is prepared to strike.

"It's going to be hard," she said.

One of her two main concerns is getting rid of the two-tier wage system. She says many of her union members cannot afford to buy the cars they assemble on the line. Others have two and three jobs and many can't afford rent.

And like her mother who has a pension, lifelong health insurance and tier-one pay, she wants that too.

Those who are eligible for strike pay.. are members on active payroll who are in good standing and current on their dues. They must all participate in the strike.