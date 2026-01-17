DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show's charity preview event brought together luxury cars, high fashion, and community support for local youth programs in downtown Detroit.



Watch Brett Kast's video report:

Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview showcases kids charities and the work they do

The marquee event officially kicked off the auto show with attendees showcasing their outfits while exploring the latest vehicle displays. For many, it's become an annual tradition that combines entertainment with charitable giving.

"I love to see all the cars. I want to get in them. I want to take a photo," said Katie Conrad, an attendee.

Victoria Borjas, who has attended the charity preview for a decade with her mother, Lori Singleton, said the fashion element is a major draw.

"I will say everyone here is dressed as a ten," Borjas said. "Every year I prepare for this, get my dress ready, what's my style this year?"

Singleton said the event has become a cherished family tradition.

"It's really one of our family traditions. We get together, my husband, her husband, my son when he's in town," Singleton said.

Beyond the glamour, organizers emphasize the event's charitable mission. Six children's charities benefit from the fundraiser, including the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Detroit and Detroit PAL.

"It's really not even about charity. It's about the investment that you're making in our youth," said Shawn Wilson, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Detroit.

The Boys and Girls Club showcased their own fashion display at the event, featuring work from students in their fashion design program. Kylin Fordham and Yareli Guzman, both Cass Tech students, displayed garments they created through the program.

"I sewed everything from the jacket to the pants to the vest," Fordham said.

Guzman described how the program has expanded her skills beyond basic sewing.

"We leveled up our skills, and they taught us design software like Adobe, and they taught us how to do designs," Guzman said.

Fordham added that the program teaches both digital and hands-on skills.

"We learned to do designs on Adobe, and I also learned the basic sewing skills, which later challenged me to create a collection or design like this," Fordham said.

Wilson said the charity preview's fundraising makes these programs possible.

"This event raises significant dollars for Boys and Girls Club. It's unrestricted dollars which is really important for us because it allows us to pilot new programs. For example, the fashion industry club didn't exist five years ago. Now it's our number one program," Wilson said.

Fred Hunter, CEO of Detroit PAL, said the collective impact is substantial.

"For all the charities, it was $1.7 million (last year), which is significant," Hunter said. “What's significant about this event is that the dollars that come in are unrestricted, so it allows us as an organization to find what is the most important need."

For longtime attendees like Singleton, the charitable aspect is what keeps them coming back.

"I usually always give to the Boys and Girls Club because that's something I participated in when I was younger, and I think it's just so important," Singleton said.

Fordham said the community support means everything to the young people in these programs.

"It just shows that people support the youth and they really want to pour into us, like they believe in us basically," Fordham said.

The auto show opens to the public at 10 a.m. with adult tickets priced at $25.

