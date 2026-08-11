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100-year-old Michigan-built fire truck to make its 7th appearance at Woodward Dream Cruise

A 1926 REO Speedwagon fire truck built in Michigan and once used in Canada will roll down Woodward Avenue at this year's Dream Cruise.
A centuryold REO Speedwagon fire truck, built in Michigan and once used in Canada, will roll down Woodward Avenue during this year's Dream Cruise.
100-year-old Michigan-built fire truck to make its 7th appearance at Woodward Dream Cruise
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DETROIT, Mich. — A century-old REO Speedwagon fire truck, built in Michigan and once used in Canada, will roll down Woodward Avenue during this year's Dream Cruise.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's report below

100-year-old Michigan-built fire truck to make its 7th appearance at Woodward Dream Cruise

The 100-year-old Michigan-built engine, which once served Canadian communities, will make its 7th appearance at the annual event — complete with American and Canadian flags on either side.

Sam Girimonte calls the century-old fire engine a family heirloom. When the Canadian township where his father-in-law, the fire chief, served was annexed more than 20 years ago, he purchased the truck, restored it, and his family has adored it ever since.

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"It's a piece of American and Canadian history here," Girimonte said.

The crank-start, 9,000-pound, three-speed stick shift is a reminder of past firefighting technology — and Girimonte says he feels the history every time he unlatches the locks and takes it out for a ride, with passenger Shelby, his dog, regularly at his side.

"I've never been on a motorcycle, but it feels like a motorcycle. Top speed is 35 MPH, though. I tell you, there's just so many people who take a look at this and have to stop to take pictures. Yeah, it's a beast. It's priceless," he said.

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The truck has drawn plenty of admirers. Diane Burch called it a beautiful and historically significant machine.

"It is a beautiful machine. It's great to see. It's great to hear," Burch said.

Raul Garza said he could not pass it by without stopping.

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"The moment I saw it, I was like 'Oh, my God. I have to stop and take a picture of it."

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Antonio Colley was equally impressed.

"Man, it's impressive. It seems like there's a lot more work that goes into make these type of vehicles. If he wants a second driver, I can help out."

Burch said the truck is sure to be a showstopper at the cruise.

"It will definitely be turning heads."

With a firefighting nephew and a son who grew up in the passenger seat, Girimonte says the truck will stay in the family — perhaps for another century.

"This is our heritage right here. It's a family heirloom."

Anyone who spots Girimonte at the cruise is welcome to stop for a photo.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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