1965 Mustang Fastback restored to help families of wounded, fallen veterans

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Millions of car enthusiasts once again got a chance to celebrate the past, present, and future of motor vehicles as the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise takes place across metro Detroit.

Downtown Ferndale was another great spot for Dream Cruisers. Among all the hustle and bustle, was Mustang alley. A space dedicated for folks to check out all the generations of one of America’s top muscle cars.

And that’s where the 1965 Mustang Fastback was parked.

"Fastbacks are definitely a Unicorn. They are really hard to find," said Bill Flohr, Regional Impact Officer, Folds of Honor.

But, there is more to this classic car. Bill Flohr from Folds of Honor says it was restored with a purpose. And that's to help families of wounded and fallen veterans.

"This car right here, really represents 30 scholarships, so 30 families we are going to affect for the rest of their lives," said Flohr.

Bill says the goal is to raise $150,000 by raffling the car.

"We want to honor their sacrifice but educate their legacy," said Flohr.

Meanwhile, a car enthusiast, Andrew Kuhn had two reasons for entering the raffle draw.

"One, it’s a cool car, but also it's helping with the veterans with the Folds of Honor. Obviously, I support all our veterans and the sacrifice they’ve made for our country," said Andrew Kuhn, a car enthusiast.

"People come from all over the country for this event. And for us to be here and represent Detroit and represent Michigan and all those Michigan families that have sacrificed so much. I’m honored to be part of it," said Flohr.

While for a proud Detroiter, Jason Knurek supporting veterans will always be the goal. He also wouldn't mind winning the car.

"It would be a dream to have this car in the garage. You know to be able to have my son, my daughter, my wife, just to enjoy it as a family would be a dream come true," said Jason Knurek, a car enthusiast.

$100 is all you need to get into the running to win the 1965 Mustang Fastback.

The winner will be announced on October 1. Tickets can be purchased at motorcity.foldsofhonor.org.