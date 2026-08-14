BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — From fathers teaching their kids about engines to families making annual trips to metro Detroit, the Woodward Dream Cruise is as much about tradition as it is horsepower.

The Woodward Dream Cruise draws car lovers from across the country and around the world — and for many families, that passion starts young and never lets go.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

At the Woodward Dream Cruise, the love of cars is a bond passed down through generations

Steve Pasteiner runs Pasteiner's, a car hobbyist shop sitting off Woodward Avenue that has been part of every single Woodward Dream Cruise.

"This is our 38th year."

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Pasteiner takes pride in the Motor City tradition and says the event could not happen anywhere else. As for how he caught the bug himself, Pasteiner says he never had much of a choice.

"We were poisoned at a young age."

That early exposure is a common thread among cruise-goers. Don Schieltz, a Woodward Dream Cruise advocate, traces his love of cars back to his father.

"My dad showed me how to tune up our car. I would say I'm a car person."

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See more of our Woodward Dream Cruise coverage.

Craig Miller has been around cars his entire life.

"Been going to car shows since I could walk," Miller said.

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Miller passed that passion on to his sons — 13-year-old Tristan and 16-year-old Brayden — who traveled from Kansas City to attend the cruise.

"It bit me and I passed it onto my boys. They've taken right to it, and it's a way for us to bond," Craig Miller said.

Tristan said his love of cars comes naturally.

"My dad's a big car guy. I love cars. The look and the sound of the engine rumbling," he said.

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Brayden echoed his brother.

"Grew up with them, so I still love them," he said.

Related: 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise: Everything you need to know

For the Miller family, the connection to Woodward Avenue runs even deeper than a shared hobby. Craig Miller's parents actually met on Woodward Avenue — before the Dream Cruise even existed.

"The spirit of the Woodward Dream Cruise and what led to the Woodward Dream Cruise is what brought me into this world practically," Craig Miller said.

Tristan confirmed the family lore.

"My dad's parents met on Woodward Avenue," Tristan said.

Related video: 100-year-old Michigan-built fire truck to make its 7th appearance at Woodward Dream Cruise

100-year-old Michigan-built fire truck to make its 7th appearance at Woodward Dream Cruise

Now the Kansas City family makes the trip every year and brings home a sign each time. Tristan said the annual visit never gets old.

"I'm very excited. I go like every year," he said.

Brayden has made the trip many times himself.

"This is like my eighth year, so I've seen a lot of people and met new people year," Brayden said.

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For Pasteiner's — which sees a business boom during the cruise — the event is about being a steward of automotive history while also embracing what is current and whatever the future brings.

"The cars change, but the people's love for cars don't change," Pasteiner said.

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Pasteiner said the connection between people and cars seems almost instinctive.

"You watch a 1-year-old play with a match box and they're always driving the right direction. It's just something you grow up with, and are born with," he said.

A young attendee named Hanz summed up the appeal simply.

"They go really fast," Hanz said.

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Schieltz said the feeling the cruise brings is difficult to put into words.

"It's just feeling. It's hard to describe," Schieltz said.

