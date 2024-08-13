Dos and Don'ts of the Woodward Dream Cruise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — With just a few days until hundreds of thousands fill Woodward Avenue, we spoke to those that have been attending the Woodward Dream Cruise for years to curate a list of dos and don’ts for the event.

People come from all over to see the cars and experience the thrill of old and new cars driving along Woodward. Already on Monday, cars filled up parking lots along the avenue and people were already in their lawn chairs.

Related video: Welcome party at Duggan's Irish Pub starts the engines for the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise

Welcome party at Duggan's starts the engines for the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise

With the main event Saturday, we spoke to law enforcement officials and residents about the do's and don'ts of the event that brings in hundreds of thousands to the area.

Number one: DO is to make sure you're prepared. Bring, snacks, water, clothing for all types of weather and lawn chairs.

“I’ve found that you think you can stand up the whole time. It’s not gonna happen," Ferndale resident Robert Gregg said.

Number two: DO get to the festivities early Saturday and make sure to practice patience.

“You want to find a place to park that’s safe. You might have to walk a half mile or something like that," Troy resident James “Jimmy” O’Connel said about parking for the event.

Now to the DONT'S: do not bring alcohol with you.

“On public property, basically you can’t consume alcohol. If you go into an establishment and buy a drink, it’s perfectly acceptable," Royal Oak Police Lt Rich Mallard said.

DON'T drive erratically, as families will line all the curbs along Woodward Avenue, and safety is top priority.

"The burnouts, the erratic driving, the reckless driving, we are on the lookout for that. And there'll be patrols all the way from Ferndale up to Pontiac on Woodward," Bloomfield Township Police Department Officer Nick Soley said. "It takes one car to go into one of these crowds and that's a very bad day for everybody."