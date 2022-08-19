Early cruisers line up on Woodward, share their car stories and excitement for the big day

(WXYZ) — Although the official Woodward Dream Cruise didn't start until 1995, car enthusiasts have been cruising the m-1 for decades prior.

It's a hobby turned family tradition for thousands in metro Detroit and beyond with classic cars and souped-up vehicles becoming heirlooms passed from generation to generation.

7 Action News reporter Kiara Hay was out on Woodward Friday morning checking in with earlier visitors excited to show off their vintage rides.

