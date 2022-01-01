Kiara Hay joined the 7 Action News team as a general assignment reporting in December of 2021.

Kiara grew up in Metro-Detroit and is overjoyed to be back in her hometown, sharing stories in the community she loves. Although she grew up in the mitten, for her last job she ditched the cold and ran to the desert to be a multi-media journalist for Arizona’s Family 3TV CBS 5. She entered the world of news in Lansing as an Anchor and Reporter at WLNS-TV.

Kiara loves to report stories about real people, going through real situations. She hopes to shed light on issues that are concerning people in the community and highlight people making a positive impact in their neighborhood. She believes great storytelling can bring compassion, unity, and correction to any situation.

Prior to becoming a news reporter Kiara Hay was a producer and host for Yellow Flag Productions. You may recognize her from State Champs! High School Sports Show, Robozone or her favorite, Inside the D. During the series Kiara Hay explored different neighborhoods in Detroit and fell in love with the city and its people. Kiara Hay received an Emmy for a 30-minute special she produced called “Concussions and the Modern Athlete.”

When Kiara Hay is not at work, she is enjoying time with her family. Kiara and her husband welcomed a baby boy into the world in May 2021. She also prides herself on being the best aunt to her five nieces and nephews who she loves dearly.

Kiara wants to hear from you! If you have a story idea, please send her an email. If you see her around town, say hello!