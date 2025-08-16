Families celebrate 30 years of tradition at Woodward Dream Cruise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 2025 Woodward Dream Cruise is officially underway in Metro Detroit, marking three decades of automotive tradition that brings car enthusiasts from across the country together.

Thousands of classic car lovers hit Woodward Avenue this weekend for the 30th annual event that celebrates Detroit's rich automotive heritage.

"It's a '65 Ford Mustang, Red Wings red," said Carol Lambert from Clinton Township.

Lambert and her husband have attended nearly every Dream Cruise since the inaugural event in 1995. Her husband even drove his 1959 Austin Healey during his high school years.

"We come as a family and we cruise as a family," Lambert said.

The family tradition continues with their son Christopher Lambert's 1954 Chevy 210.

"You just kinda know when you see it, oh, that's the one, right?" said Christopher Lambert from Fraser.

The Lambert family connection to the Dream Cruise runs especially deep. Christopher's youngest daughter, Lucy, was born during the 2016 Dream Cruise at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.

"We've been to just about every one except the year she was born,” said Christopher. "We missed that year, but we kinda got to see it, we could hear it in the hospital because it's just so loud."

"I do remember that day, I remember the day she was born... it was one of the best days of my life," Carol Lambert said. "As we were driving past the hospital, they were in the window waving at us."

For many attendees, family traditions extend beyond just the annual cruise and into the garage where the passion for restoration is shared across generations.

"We enjoy building the cars, that's car number 65 for me," said Doug Rohelier, who is attending his 30th Dream Cruise.

Rohelier comes every year with his father and son. His son was just a few months old during the first Dream Cruise in 1995.

"It's really cool getting the whole family together, it's something all three of us enjoy doing," said Doug's son, Austin Rohelier.

"Wouldn't have it any other way, it's the best," said Doug's father Gary Rohelier.

The next generation of Lamberts is already eager to take the wheel, though they might need to wait a bit longer.

"I tell him a lot like When can I drive this?" said 13-year-old Madeline Lambert from Fraser.

"Well, you need to muscle up," joked Christopher Lambert. "It doesn't have power anything. There's no power steering, no power clutch, there's no power brakes."

