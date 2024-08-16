Family legacy going strong at Woodward Dream Cruise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — For every vehicle participating in the Woodward Dream Cruise, there’s often a vehicle owner with a unique story to tell.

Two 1966 Ford Galaxies cruised Woodward side by side Thursday evening. One painted vintage burgundy is part of a strong family legacy, and Duane Strong is keeping it going.

“Rain or shine it doesn't matter. We just cruise," he told 7 News Detroit.

The Buffalo, New York resident said he inherited the Ford Galaxie from his parents.

“They brought me home from the hospital when I was born in it. They used it in their wedding. I have images of it being decorated being used in their wedding. It’s just part of the family. Always has been," he said.

Strong said it always will be.

“It’s just nice to keep it alive because my dad’s been gone for almost 20 years. It’s a connection to him that can’t be taken away," Strong said.

He said he’s been coming to the Woodward Dream Cruise with his Galaxie since 2000.

His son, Joseph Strong said, “If this story could talk, the stories that it would tell.”

Joseph attended his first Dream Cruise in 2021. The then-16-year-old told 7 News Detroit about his vision of restoring a Galaxie of his own. At the time, it felt out of this world.

Classic cars cruise Woodward for 2021 Dream Cruise

In a 2021 interview, he said, “I dream of driving ‘em both here. That’s the big dream, seeing ‘em both going down the road together is… I can’t wait for that day to come.”

That's what makes this moment so special for the 19-year-old and his dad. Today is the day that wait to cruise Woodward side by side ended in what the proud dad calls a full circle moment.

Duane said, "He's going to school at Ohio Technical College for rod and custom paint and restoration which is exactly what he did here with this because he did most of that work himself, but having him follow my lead if you will, is just beyond words."

Joseph said, “The best way to explain it is that we’re incredibly blessed. That’s the way I see it is that we're extremely blessed in the way that things panned out.”

When the time comes, Duane said he plans to pass his vehicle on to Joseph’s twin brother, so the two can cruise together and keep the family legacy going strong.