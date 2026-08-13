New legislation could improve enforcement of excessively loud cars at Woodward Dream Cruise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Car enthusiasts love the sweet sound of the Woodward Dream Cruise. But for many who live along the Woodward corridor, it's not so sweet. Residents say the excessively loud cars start months before the Dream Cruise.

Watch Megan Lee's report below

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“So I think that’s the biggest issue for the residents, it’s not necessarily this weekend, it’s the prolonged dream cruise," said Lieutenant Jordan Kobernick with the Berkley Public Safety Department.

Lt. Kobernick said this is an issue multiple municipalities are seeing.

"Royal Oak definitely takes the brunt of that. North of 13 mile and a lot of that trickles down," Lt. Kobernick said.

And that's why State Representatives Natalie Price and Jason Hoskins are hoping to push House Bills 6151 and 6152 into law. If passed, this legislation would improve enforcement against excessively loud cars out on Woodward.



Watch our previous coverage

Michigan lawmakers push to crack down on loud cars along Woodward Avenue

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“I mean if it’s all the time and people are running open exhaust then yeah I have some sympathy for them," said Keith Dusina, a classic car owner.

State lawmakers say it's impacting residents with PTSD, scaring pets and disrupting sleep. There are local ordinances to combat this, but they can be hard to enforce.

“The original law is very cumbersome. It requires a lot of equipment and a lot of personnel to do it effectively," Lt. Kobernick said.

Berkley has it's own ordinance, but that can't be enforced on Woodward because it's a state highway. I asked the lieutenant if he wants to see an updated law.

"Yes, something that’s more reasonable, something that is enforceable. It’s a balance for both sides. We don’t want to be issuing tickets but we also want compliance for our residents as well," Lt. Kobernick replied.

If passed, this would ease excessive noise on all state highways.

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Denise LeBlanc considers herself a car enthusiast and doesn't agree with this legislation.

“Well, what are we supposed to do? Keep em in the garage and shine em? I mean this is what we live for," Denise said.

"When you hear a car revving up, what goes through your mind?" I followed up with.

"Man, your heart just flutters," she replied. "I think that it should not be able to be passed. Legislation. We’ve got so much more to worry about than loud cars, honestly.”

She also worries about her safety while riding her Harley.

“If I don’t have loud pipes, I’m gonna die," Denise said.

State Rep. Price says she hopes this goes before the transportation committee when they're back in session.

