Michigan lawmakers push to crack down on loud cars along Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents living near Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit say engine noise from modified vehicles has become a nearly year-round problem, and state lawmakers are now pushing for new legislation to address it.

Watch Meghan Lee's video report below:

Michigan lawmakers push to crack down on loud cars along Woodward Avenue

Audrey Stone lives just steps away from Woodward Avenue in Berkley and says the noise has grown worse over the years.

"It's really loud, and it's hard to even have a conversation in the backyard some nights," Stone said.

WXYZ Audrey Stone, Lives off of Woodward

Stone said the disruption is no longer limited to events like the Woodward Dream Cruise.

"I would say from the time spring hits now right until the snow hits, especially Thursday through Sunday," Stone said. We used to go out of town (dream cruise weekend) because we lived close to Woodward, but now it's really every single weekend."

Stone said the problem goes beyond noise.

"There are clearly people trying to drag race down Woodward," Stone said.

State lawmakers say the noise is impacting residents with post-traumatic stress disorder, scaring pets and disrupting sleep.

State Rep. Natalie Price said she has heard similar concerns from residents throughout the area.

"This is the No. 1 issue I hear about from my constituents," Price said.

WXYZ Natalie Price

Price and State Rep. Jason Hoskins are trying to push House Bills 6151 and 6152 into law.

"There is no need to modify your vehicle to be excessively loud and disruptive," Price said.

While local ordinances exist to combat excessive noise, Price said they fall short on roads like Woodward.

"Unfortunately, those local ordinances cannot be enforced on state highways. And Woodward is, believe it or not, a state highway," Price said.

If passed, the bills would allow enforcement against excessive noise on all state highways.

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The Royal Oak Police Department said it is in strong support of the legislation.

Price said law enforcement would not need to physically inspect a vehicle to document a violation.

"So the law enforcement will say yes, I heard that it was excessively noisy and they'll need to show that there is a modification made to the vehicle, which they can document with their bodycam, with cell phone. They don't need to go under the car or in the car to show that it was modified to be excessively noisy," Price said.

The bill includes a $500 fine for a first offense involving a modified muffler and a $1,000 fine for a second offense. The legislation also offers reduced fines for drivers with broken exhaust systems or those who revert their mufflers back to the original state before their court date.

Not everyone is on board with the penalty amounts. Simon, a motorcyclist, called the fines steep.

"Five hundred is pretty steep," Simon said.

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Another driver, Jay, agreed.

"It's pretty steep. It's pretty steep," Jay said.

The bills still have to make their way through the Legislature in Lansing before any fines could take effect.

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