One-of-a-kind rides steal the show during Woodward Dream Cruise weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Car enthusiasts from across the country are flocking to metro Detroit this weekend for the annual Dream Cruise, bringing with them some of the most unique vehicles you'll see on Woodward Avenue.

While classic Mustangs and hot rods are staples of the event, this year's Dream Cruise is showcasing everything from custom-built trucks to vintage emergency vehicles.

Paul Bartolone traveled all the way from Cleveland to show off his completely custom vehicle - a chopped-down box truck that turns heads wherever it goes.

WXYZ-TV

"Everybody asks what is it? It's cool and stuff like that," Bartolone said.

WXYZ-TV

His creation started as a 1996 International truck with a 24-foot box, which he transformed into something entirely unique.

"We knocked it down to this and put a 1950 white front end on it and the fenders we made, the bed we made, and the stacks we made," Bartolone said.

The one-of-a-kind truck, which took about a year to build, features vintage license plates on the front visor.

"You won't see another one like this," Bartolone said.

In Ferndale, Charles Reed proudly displayed his 1983 Plymouth Gran Fury with only 58,000 miles on it.

WXYZ-TV

"It's still kind of young, a little 318 two-barrel engine in it," Reed said.

WXYZ-TV

Reed spent two years restoring the car into a vintage fire chief vehicle, complete with working lights and a Dalmatian. The unique creation stands out even among the sea of classic cars.

"I wanted something different that most people didn't have, and I don't see too many fire chief cars out there," Reed said.

Further up Woodward in Royal Oak, Robert Niznansky brought his 1959 Ford Anglia all the way from Buffalo, New York.

WXYZ-TV

"Sour apple. It explains it all. It's a very sour car if you can get it to go straight," Niznansky said.

WXYZ-TV

This isn't your average European Ford.

"It's basically a Ford English car. It's got a small block 327," Niznansky explained.

The car features hand-painted graphics by Niznansky's wife, adding a special touch to the already unique vehicle.

"It's probably the only one you'll see at Woodward today," Niznansky said.

