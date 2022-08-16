Seniors get front row seating to private parade of classic cars, trip down memory lane

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — At Jewish Senior Life's campuses in Oak Park and West Bloomfield, they say they strive to nurture a sense of community while enriching the lives of their residents.

And Tuesday afternoon, it was all smiles as a parade of classic cars rolled by residents who had front-row seating for what they're calling a Senior Dream Cruise.

Jewish Senior Life has held the event at their West Bloomfield location and this year the classics rolled to their location in Oak Park.

"It's a lot of fun," said Dee Brancheau who was drawn to the Mustangs.

"I just love seeing the old cars," said Pat George. "I just love it."

Watch the video to hear from the owners of the classic beauties and Jo Rosen with Jewish Senior Life as she explains why the event has been particularly special this year.