Woodward Avenue packed Friday night ahead of 2021 Dream Cruise

(WXYZ) — From vintage police cars to classic Fords, car owners put their passion on full display in Ferndale, finally back for the Woodward Dream Cruise.

“I love it to death," said Ray Finney of Farmington Hills. "This is part of my DNA."

Finney has been coming to the dream cruise for over a decade, and has owned a handful of classics. However nothing compares to his what he currently owns, his 1962 Chevy Impala SS.

“I would not sell that car, that’s my baby right there," Finney said.

In Berkely, classic cars took over 12 Mile for the Berkley Cruisefest. Nearby along Woodward, lawn chairs lined the road to watch more classics, some bringing their own.

“We’re here driving a '51 Mercedes that came from a real passionate collector of real vintage cars,” said Thomas Miller.

That '51 Mercedes belonged to Larry Trevvarow, who passed away in 2017. His daughter Amy Palma is now the owner. She and Miller brought it out on the road for the first time in 15 years.

“It's pretty cool and I know he (father) would’ve loved it," Palma said. "I know he’s watching the cruise himself.”

After a year hiatus, this timeless event is finally back on. In a world that now seems more divided than ever, the love of cars can still bring people together.

"We can speak the same language," Finney said. "Even though we’re talking different generations of cars, different vehicles, different makes and models, we’re still talking the love of cars. That makes it a community, and that’s what I love about it."

