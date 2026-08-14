ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tens of thousands of classic cars and hundreds of thousands of fans from across the country are rolling into metro Detroit for the Woodward Dream Cruise.

From vintage Oldsmobiles to race cars and pace cars, drivers are making the trip to Woodward Avenue for what many call the ultimate celebration of car culture.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Woodward Dream Cruise draws hundreds of thousands of fans to metro Detroit

Dick Hunter brought his 1950 Oldsmobile all the way from Austin, Texas — one of 34 cars in his personal collection.

"Man, I've loved cars my whole life," Hunter said. "My wife says I need an intervention."

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Hunter said he enjoys the opportunity to share something special with fellow enthusiasts.

"I enjoy bringing something that's a little unique, a little different," Hunter said

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Gary Wemple made the trip from Illinois and wouldn't miss the event, attending alongside a group of more than 20 fellow Crossfire enthusiasts.

"Probably the most variety of cars you can see in one place on one weekend," Wemple said. "We've got a 14-mile stretch of road filled with show cars in every place you can walk. We have 800 show cars right here."

Car enthusiasts from Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, California, Missouri and beyond filled the avenue, with license plates from every corner of the country on display.

James Yaeger traveled from Ohio and said the cruise is a rare chance to connect with fellow car lovers from across the nation.

"We travel all over the country," Yaeger said. "This is an opportunity for us to all get together from different states."

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Tom Baugues made the drive from Indiana and said arriving early with the sun shining is exactly the kind of experience he lives for.

"The roads were good. The sun was out. It was an enjoyable day," Baugues said. "It's not something you see every day."

Andrew Treece trailered Rusty Wallace's 1992 Super Speedway Car from Texas to Woodward Avenue, saying there is no better place to experience the freedom the car scene brings him.

"Lifestyle isn't important in the car culture. It's the love of cars and that's what brings everyone together," Treece said. "I think it's just the allure of a living, fire-breathing machine. Woodward Avenue, Motor City — what else is there."

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Dave Hensel brought a 1972 pace car from Ohio, saying the event serves as a welcome diversion from day-to-day life — a chance for friends to kick back and cruise down Woodward Avenue.

"And you get to see a lot of cars you don't normally see," Hensel said.

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