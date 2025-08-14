Ram under investigation for possibly filing false police report about stolen mechanical bull

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating Ram for potentially filing a false police report after the brand claimed its custom mechanical bull was stolen during last Saturday's annual Roadkill Nights event.

The $34,000 mechanical bull, shaped in the image of the brand's "Bucking Hemi," debuted at Saturday's Dodge Roadkill Night on Woodward Avenue.

"It's one of a kind, man. I hadn't stumbled upon a mechanical bull like that. Obviously, Dodge or Ram focus. It was cool to see, stumbled upon it, had a blast on it," said Pedro Murillo, an automotive influencer.

Murillo rode the mechanical ram just before Ram says its "Bucking Hemi" bull was stolen after the weekend event.

"That was crazy to hear, man. There were so many people that went on that thing, and for that big of a piece to go missing at the end of the day was crazy. There's a lot of rumors being thrown out on social media, but I hope they find it," Murillo said.

In a statement, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said, "This is bull...our bucking hemi was taken on Saturday evening. The search is officially on, and we won't stop searching until we get him back."

While a formal police report was filed, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation has pivoted from a possible theft into what could be the filing of a false police report.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard says Ram never actually lost the bull.

"Well, now that's a different story, I think it should be investigated," said Wardell Dennis, who lives in Detroit.

The sheriff added that it's very frustrating and a tremendous waste of valuable investigative time because the bull was never stolen.

"I would imagine they would be upset if it's still in their possession," Dennis said.

I reached out to Ram to find out how this could have happened, and they said they would provide a statement in the morning.

