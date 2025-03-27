With 25% auto tariffs coming, repair shops and customers concerned over costs

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clamping down on import vehicles and parts, 25% tariffs on the way are leading to major concerns for those paying more to fix cars.

Today I spent a few hours with a car repair shop owner and customers weighing what this means in the short and long term.

Under the hood for most of his days, Sam Darwich, the owner of Northwestern Auto Repair in Farmington Hills, gets to see countless vehicles up close. After more than 20 years in the community, he’s become a trusted name for domestic and import repairs.

Darwich says parts on most autos he sees often come from China or Mexico. The end result will have customers like Bob Goode paying a higher cost even on cars they’re already keeping longer to save.

“I can’t afford eggs. Now I can’t afford cars or parts. People are keeping their cars longer because that’s what it is,” Goode said.

The result in some cases, Darwich says, could lead people to putting off repairs or important maintenance like brake jobs when they really shouldn’t to save a buck.

“You hear a squeak or squeal. You say I do need brakes, but I’ll push it a week or two,” he said.

Auto industry and economics expert Glenn Stevens with MichAuto broke down just how long this could last.

“It takes time to move lines, time to move from one piece of equipment to another. There’s capital, labor, a lot that goes into it. It can last up to years, when it comes to an assembly plant,” Stevens said.

For now, repair shops across metro Detroit are feeling a shift.

Darwich says workers are doing their best to keep repairs affordable and he’s urging anyone with serious issues on the road not to compromise safety.

“Sam here takes great care of my cars. One with 301,000 miles, one with 285,000, they keep going. Great vehicles and Sam maintains them, but everything is getting more expensive,” Goode said.

Dealers told me perhaps, the only way to avoid tariffs is to buy a vehicle already on the lot before tariffs kick in.

