EASTPOINTE, Mich. — Several business owners along Nine Mile Road in Eastpointe say a road reconstruction project intended to improve the corridor is creating new challenges for customers and hurting their bottom line.

The concerns are centered near Petersburg, where some property owners and business operators say parking access has been reduced during construction.

"We don't have anywhere to pull in or to pull out," Alesia Hussey said.

7 News Detroit reporter Peter Maxwell spoke to affected businesses in the video below:

Eastpointe business owners say Nine Mile reconstruction project is costing them customers

For businesses along the corridor, available parking spaces can make a significant difference in customer traffic.

Ahmed Abdoul Malik, owner of Mediterranean Flames, said customers previously had multiple options to enter, exit and park near his restaurant.

"When we had that little patch of cement right there, people were able to come in and come out and we had another driveway so it was easy to come in and loop out," Abdoul Malik said.

He said a section that is expected to become grass has reduced parking and access options for customers. He estimates the impact on his business has been severe.

"A lot of people say we love your food but we aren't dealing with the traffic, nobody is letting us in or out," Malik said.

He also said vehicles have struggled to maneuver in the remaining parking area.

"You see them get stuck. You see them getting out of the car and have somebody trying to push them out," Malik said.

Hussey, who manages 12 properties in Eastpointe, including the block where Mediterranean Flames is located, said the issue goes beyond convenience.

"They already had limited parking now they only have basically two spots," Hussey said. "The businesses are just losing customers."

Building owner Gary Cooper said he and others have raised their concerns with city officials.

"We need help," Cooper said.

Cooper, 95, said he has owned the property for more than 30 years and wants changes made to restore access.

"All we're asking for is, let's put it back to the way it was and have this dug out," Cooper said.

Malik said he would like to see additional paved space added to improve access.

"If they can turn this grass into cement that would be a lot better," Malik said.

The City of Eastpointe responded in a statement, saying:

"We are working with local businesses as we understand the impact this considerable improvement has on our community."

The Nine Mile Road reconstruction project is designed to improve one of Eastpointe's busiest roads, but some business and property owners say they are concerned about how construction-related changes are affecting customer access in the meantime.

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