Big Box stores vs. Amazon: Who really has the better deals?

DETROIT (WXYZ) - As Black Friday approaches, we’re helping you get prepared with an all-day holiday shopping guide!

This time, we’re looking at big box stores versus Amazon. Many tend to believe Amazon’s price is always the one to beat. But is that really the case?

When looking at the Disney Ariel doll, it goes for $8.49 on Amazon. After using Target's discount in the app, it was just $7.30 at Target, more than $1 cheaper than Amazon.

The same went for a Connect 4 game. Kohl’s beats Amazon’s price by $3.

That said, there are some items where Amazon is priced better. For example, Jabra headphones - $10 cheaper on Amazon than at Walmart.

Concerned about the cost for shipping? Amazon has made that free for non-prime members this holiday season. But big box retailers are staying competitive.

“Target, Walmart- they are raising the bar! Target just announced two-day shipping,” said Sara Skirboll from Retailmenot. “Walmart is doing the same, so it really is in everyone’s best interest to do a little research.”

So, what if you’re shopping in a big box and see Amazon has it cheaper? No worries.

We checked with several retailers will do a price match, including Best Buy, Nordstrom, and Lowe’s.

JC Penney’s takes it one step further, beating Amazon’s price by 5 percent.

But here’s the catch. They won’t match it if it’s from a third-party seller. So, when comparing prices, it’s best to scroll down on the left-hand side and filter the seller to Amazon.com.

The bottom line?

Do your research. Compare prices before you head out the door, so you Don’t Waste Your Money!