Center for COVID Control testing sites pausing operations for staff training and education

(WXYZ) — A COVID-19 testing center with sites across the country and right here in metro Detroit is shutting down temporarily after a host of complaints.

The news comes as this fourth surge in COVID cases has driven up the demand for testing.

I first received word about this particular company this week. I went to see for myself in today’s Don’t Waste Your Money report.

The Better Business Bureau has been looking into a COVID testing company with pop-up sites around the US.

“The ‘Center for Covid Control’ is showing up as tenants, in formerly vacant real estate spaces. They’re really just coming out of the woodwork,” says Melanie Duquesnel.

Duquesnel is President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Michigan and the U.P. and says there are at least eleven such sites that have opened in southeast Michigan and several hundred more across the country.

“I know for a fact St. Louis, Oregon, South Carolina, are definitely - and Chicago are definitely being looked at very hard,” she says.

The BBB Chicago and Northern Illinois told me it’s been “actively looking into an influx of multiple complaints in many states regarding this ‘F-rated’ business” with the company unresponsive to the BBB’s inquiries about complaints, complaints such as “not getting test results”, paying “money for expedited results but not getting results and “not responding to customers with questions” and so forth.

Here is their full statement:

BBB is actively looking into an influx of multiple complaints in many states that have been coming in regarding this "F-rated" business. The company has been unresponsive to the BBB inquiring about the complaints.



Center for Covid Control has the lowest grade the BBB can give a business as well as the lowest customer review rating. As complaints continue to come in...Consumers allege...



A) They are not getting test results



B) Some have paid money for expedited results but they are not getting results



C) The company is not responding to customers with questions or inquiring about their test results



C) They are asking for a lot of personal information



D) They have received incorrect test results.





So, I decided to check out one of the locations near Five Mile and Merriman in Livonia.

At 9 o’clock on the dot, the location was supposed to be open. The door was locked and said “temporary.” That should be temporarily. That’s spelled wrong. And “closed”.

There was a light on in the very back. But I didn’t see any activity.

It looked almost abandoned. A big sign taped to the inside of the window. No chairs for waiting. Just a lone social distancing decal.

Julie Adams says she had a decent experience both times she’d been there recalling only one person behind the counter who pointed her to a QR code.

“You would put in your information, upload your license, and they would have you self-administer the test, and you’d get the results in 10 minutes,” Adams says.

“It’s been approximately a month since they kind of moved in. It was kind of sketchy all along,” says Monica Ingles who owns Sorella’s Custom Cakes next door.

“We just came in one morning, and there were people standing outside – I’m not joking – in bathrobes. And those were people working there!” Ingles says. “Nothing about it seemed remotely professional or organized.”

The BBB has visited other storefront locations in Warren and Dearborn, plus a hard-to-find fourth-floor office site in downtown Detroit.

Then late Thursday afternoon we received a press release from the Illinois-based company in question: “Center for COVID Control’ to pause operations for additional staff training and education” – stating ‘certain Center for COVID Control (or C-C-C) locations are experiencing high demand for testing due to the omicron variant surge. This unusually high patient demand has stressed staffing resources, as has been widely reported, in a subset of our locations, affecting our usual customer service standards and diagnostic goals.” Adding that the company “will temporarily pause further collection of patient specimens effective Friday, January 14th with plans to reopen Saturday, January 22nd.

The founder and CEO stating, in part, “we’ve made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality.’”

The CEO went on to explain that a key contributing factor to CCC’s present challenges is the rapid spread of the omicron variant within their own ranks and the number of covid tests increasing from 8,000 a day nationwide to more than 80,000 a day.

But he also apologized for recent customer inconveniences and a loss of confidence, explaining that the employee training and management enhancements are intended to refocus staff.

The news release explained the results from tests collected Thursday will be carefully processed by today – Friday, January 14th -- and results will be provided in a timely fashion.

Here is a statement from the Michigan Attorney General's office:

We are aware of recent media reports regarding the Center for Covid Control. We have received a very small number of consumer complaints and inquiries regarding this company.



At this time, we do not know enough about this business to comment about its practices.



We have been communicating with our partners at the BBB and urge consumers who have experiences like those detailed in recent reports to alert their local health department and to file a complaint with our Consumer Protection team. Since concerns about Covid testing locations may implicate both public health and consumer protection, the Attorney General is committed to ensuring priority attention is given to these complaints. We cannot, however, comment on ongoing investigations.



We urge consumers to do their homework before choosing Covid testing locations. Talk with your health care professional, or visit MDHHS' website to find approved test sites where testing is provided without cost. Research companies that provide testing just like you would research any other company selling a good or service—check the BBB and other sources of online reviews.

Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General's website, or by calling 877-765-8388. If you see something suspicious, you can also report it here: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker