ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — When your flight gets canceled, it can be a stressful experience; that's when scammers like to take advantage of people.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that a man lost $12,000 after calling a fake airline customer service number found through a Google search. I dropped by Detroit Metro Airport to talk with travelers about the rebooking scam, and I reached out to an airline for the proper steps to keep your trip and your cash safe.

Watch Alicia Smith's report below

How travelers can avoid rebooking scams after canceled flights

It's a typical day at DTW. The hustle and bustle at the bag drop and check-in counters was picking up. Thankfully, there were no major cancellations or delays. But what if there were?

“Would you ever, if your flight was canceled, just search online to try to rebook?” I asked one traveler.

“Probably. I'd probably hit my phone like everybody else," said Warren resident Christa Cooper.

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And that's what scammers are hoping you'll do — start searching online for flights.

Bad actors use Search Engine Optimization. Some fraudsters create fake social media profiles, official-looking sponsored ads, or imposter websites to push customer service numbers that lead you to them and not a real airline or a legitimate online travel agency.

“I used to think I could tell the difference. And as AI has improved, there's videos on the internet that I thought were real that turn out later to very much be fake," Cooper said.

"What's the red flag you would notice first?" I asked traveler John Tarver of Detroit.

“Ridiculously cheap fares. It was too good to be true, it is," replied Tarver.

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Sara Berry — a Detroit native — said that she has fallen victim to a travel scam.

"I think that I shouldn't have picked, I don't know, maybe a dodgy website. I should have (known)," said Berry, who said that the site appeared to have great deals.

In the re-booking scam, criminals posing as airline agents may claim your ticket is "not confirmed," or you're on "stand-by," and then demand a fee of hundreds or even thousands of dollars to rebook you.

“If your flight was canceled, what's the first step you'd take?” I asked one traveler.

"Call the airline," said Muzzamil Fadalla of Atlanta.

"How would you know if you had the right number for the airline?" I asked Fadalla.

“Well, I'd access the official website. Right? And then look for their customer service number," he said.

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If your flight is canceled, the airline is required to provide a free rebooking or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Delta is the dominant carrier at DTW, and I reached out to the airline for some advice.

A Delta spokesperson says the safest way to re-book is to contact Delta directly through the Fly Delta App, Delta.com, or through Delta’s official phone number.

Delta's website recommends travelers remain vigilant to current fraudulent schemes and says "to ensure you are doing business with Delta Airlines and receive the best customer support, always visit Delta.com or call 1-800-221-1212."

If you're flying another airline, the same rule of thumb applies: use the airline's app or official website directly.

That way, you can avoid landing on the line with a fake customer service rep who's trying to squeeze sky-high fees from you to "fix" your flight.

Airlines generally will not refund losses in re-booking scams, but your credit card company may be able to help.

Remember, skip the online search.

Go directly to official airline channels.

And if you've been scammed, report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at this link.

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