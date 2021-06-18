Massive boat shortage finds people waiting 3-6 months to get one, used boat prices rising

(WXYZ) — Michigan has always had a robust boating business, but the pandemic has shifted it to full throttle with more people wanting to get outside.

Buying a boat isn't as easy as it used to be. At Wilson Marine in Commerce Township, the sign out front warns to "buy now before they are gone."

"Typically, we house in this location 25 to 30 new boats indoors. We currently have 8 boats," Justine Nolen, the sales manager at Wilson Marine, said.

Of those eight boats, five are used, which are normally sitting outside. not this summer.

Wilson Marine has five locations in southeast Michigan and touts itself as the state's largest pontoon dealer. Right now, there is only one new pontoon boat for sale at their site.

Their website is even promoting cash for boats, and the showroom sign is offering top dollar for trade-ins.

“That’s helping us fulfill our inventory shortages – buying people’s used boats," Nolen said.

She said because of shipping delays, many customers are buying a new boat and are having to wait 3-6 months to get it.

It is a crazy time. If it’s something intricate and high end it could take even longer than that time frame," she said.

Prices have risen roughly 10%. A 19-foot Starcraft Fishmaster sold for $63,000 last year and is up to $68,000 this year.

It's not only customers having a tough time. St. Clair Yacht Sales at Detroit's Kean's Marine had to close its office last summer.

“There’s just a lack of inventory. Good, used inventory in Michigan right now. We were forced to let that store go after 33 years being there," Jay Cooper, the owner said.

He's still in business in Port Huron with Jay's Marine Hardware and the remaining St. Clair Yact Sales brokerage.

"Normally we’d keep anywhere from between 80 to 100 boats in inventory, and all of it sold," he said.

Now, he's getting into the rental business.

"We saw a need for it. We get people calling like crazy. They can’t own a boat, so they want to rent a boat. They want to be on water," he said.

Cooper is hiring to get his rental website up and running in the next couple of weeks.

If you want to buy a boat, consider buying a used one, or, if you don't mind what color or features you get, sit down with a retailer to see if there are any pre-ordered boats that haven't been snatched up yet.