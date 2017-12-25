Fair
HI: 24°
LO: 16°
Want to work on parts for the Dodge Ram? A full service automotive interiors supplier headquartered in Spain is hiring in metro Detroit.
Want to work on parts for the Dodge Ram? A full service automotive interiors supplier headquartered in Spain is hiring in metro Detroit.
Antolin Shelby has a brand new 360,000-square-foot automotive interiors manufacturing facility located in Shelby Township, Michigan.
The facility will employ more than 675 associates and will produce door panels and headliners for the Dodge Ram Truck.
The company needs to hire people to fill 300 full-time positions by the end of the year.
OPEN POSITIONS – DAY SHIFT
OPEN POSITIONS – AFTERNOON/SPLIT SHIFT
The company offers a benefits package after 30 days of employment.
The jobs also offer Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO Medical coverage, Vision, Dental, 401(k), life insurance and more.
Antolin Shelby is part of Grupo Antolin which employs more than 26,000 employees in 26 countries.
HOW TO APPLY?
Interested candidates should send their resumes to Shelby.hr@grupoantolin.com
The local office is at 52888 Shelby Parkway, Shelby Township, MI 48315.
You can also find more resources for your job search on Pure Michigan Talent Connect’s website: www.mitalent.org.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.