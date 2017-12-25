Antolin Shelby's new auto interiors manufacturing facility in Shelby Township is hiring 675

Alicia Smith
7:23 AM, Dec 25, 2017
10:18 AM, Dec 25, 2017

Want to work on parts for the Dodge Ram? A full service automotive interiors supplier headquartered in Spain is hiring in metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) -

Want to work on parts for the Dodge Ram? A full service automotive interiors supplier headquartered in Spain is hiring in metro Detroit.

Antolin Shelby has a brand new 360,000-square-foot automotive interiors manufacturing facility located in Shelby Township, Michigan.

The facility will employ more than 675 associates and will produce door panels and headliners for the Dodge Ram Truck.

The company needs to hire people to fill 300 full-time positions by the end of the year.

OPEN POSITIONS – DAY SHIFT

  • Tooling Engineer
  • Product Engineer
  • Process Engineers
  • Accounts Receivable Associate

OPEN POSITIONS – AFTERNOON/SPLIT SHIFT

  • Controls Engineers
  • Process Engineers
  • Tooling Technicians
  • Quality Liaison
  • Quality Technicians
  • Molding Process Technicians
  • Assembly Process Technicians
  • Maintenance Technicians
  • IT Technician
  • Shipping & Receiving Clerks
  • Quality Inspectors

The company offers a benefits package after 30 days of employment.

The jobs also offer Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO Medical coverage, Vision, Dental, 401(k), life insurance and more.

Antolin Shelby is part of Grupo Antolin which employs more than 26,000 employees in 26 countries.

HOW TO APPLY?

Interested candidates should send their resumes to Shelby.hr@grupoantolin.com

The local office is at 52888 Shelby Parkway, Shelby Township, MI 48315.

You can also find more resources for your job search on Pure Michigan Talent Connect’s website: www.mitalent.org.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top