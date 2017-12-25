SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) -

Want to work on parts for the Dodge Ram? A full service automotive interiors supplier headquartered in Spain is hiring in metro Detroit.

Antolin Shelby has a brand new 360,000-square-foot automotive interiors manufacturing facility located in Shelby Township, Michigan.

The facility will employ more than 675 associates and will produce door panels and headliners for the Dodge Ram Truck.

The company needs to hire people to fill 300 full-time positions by the end of the year.

OPEN POSITIONS – DAY SHIFT

Tooling Engineer

Product Engineer

Process Engineers

Accounts Receivable Associate

OPEN POSITIONS – AFTERNOON/SPLIT SHIFT

Controls Engineers

Process Engineers

Tooling Technicians

Quality Liaison

Quality Technicians

Molding Process Technicians

Assembly Process Technicians

Maintenance Technicians

IT Technician

Shipping & Receiving Clerks

Quality Inspectors

The company offers a benefits package after 30 days of employment.

The jobs also offer Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO Medical coverage, Vision, Dental, 401(k), life insurance and more.

Antolin Shelby is part of Grupo Antolin which employs more than 26,000 employees in 26 countries.

HOW TO APPLY?

Interested candidates should send their resumes to Shelby.hr@grupoantolin.com

The local office is at 52888 Shelby Parkway, Shelby Township, MI 48315.

You can also find more resources for your job search on Pure Michigan Talent Connect’s website: www.mitalent.org.