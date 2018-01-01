Industrial Mechanics Needed!

DETRIOT -

Open positions:

· Industrial Maintenance Mechanics - full-time: several openings on day shift and afternoon shift

Diagnosis, maintenance and repair of hospital laundry machines; assist with facility

maintenance, repair and cleaning.

Experience performing industrial machine maintenance

Experience using PLC’s to diagnose equipment issues

Computer skills with the ability to read electrical schematics

City of Detroit Boiler Operators License or two-years of experience working around steam

Excellent mechanical, plumbing and welding skills

Additional information (optional):

Steady work with a growing organization

Pay rate: $19-$22/hour

Benefits:

· Fully paid health insurance including medical, prescriptions, dental, vision, life, disability

· Paid time off

· Paid holidays

· 401(k) offered though The Operating Engineers Union

· Pension offered through The Operating Engineers Union

E-mail resume to jobs@mdahs.org