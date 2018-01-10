Michigan First Credit Union is looking for workers

Lathrop Villiage Based Company Hiring

Malcom Maddox
3:55 AM, May 22, 2017
The Michigan First Credit Union is celebrating its 90th anniversary and looking for qualified candidates to join the team.  The Lathrup Village-based credit union has a number of open which include; Mobile Developer, Admin Support Assistant Manager, Financial Services Representative, Teller. Interested parties can apply online at MichiganFirst.com!

LATHROP VILLAGE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan First Credit Union is celebrating its 90th anniversary and looking for qualified candidates to join the team. 

The Lathrup Village-based credit union has a number of open which include; Mobile Developer, Admin Support Assistant Manager, Financial Services Representative, Teller and many more!

Interested parties can apply online at MichiganFirst.com!

