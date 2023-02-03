Watch Now
More than $25,000 raised for a White Lake Township woman after her act of kindness

Posted at 12:47 PM, Feb 03, 2023
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — More than $25,000 has been raised to help a White Lake Township woman get a vehicle after she performed an act of kindness.

According to the GoFundMe page, Dianne Gordon found a bag of money while walking home from work on January 21 at around 5:45 p.m. When she stopped at a BP Gas Station near Pontiac Lake Road to warm up from the cold, she found the money in a Ziplock bag on the ground. She then brought the bag inside, notified a cashier, and contacted the White Lake Township Police.

Gordon never opened the bag and turned it over to police.

It was later discovered that the bag had $14,780, along with weddings cards, which were gifts for a couple that had been married that day.

According to the White Lake Township Police’s Facebook page, Gordon hasn’t had a vehicle in over a year. She walks 2.7 miles each way to her job at VC’s Fresh Marketplace.

After her act of kindness, a GoFundMe page was created to help raise money for a vehicle for Gordon. The page is working with Szott Automotive.

The link to the GoFundMe page can be found here.

