Lansing Common FC eyeing championship while helping in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Common FC is looking for their first league championship in just their second year with semi-professional soccer back in Lansing.

"There's just been a commitment to try to win the league. That's been goal number one. From day one. They have put in the work. They've gotten results. And we're in a position now where we can do exactly that," head coach Brent Sorg said.

Midway through the season, that goal was looking grim. The Robins were in third place in the Midwest Premier League east division.

"We just trusted each other more, came together and just kept fighting. No matter what the score was, we just kept fighting. Every game we prove that we can do it and get three points," forward Ramzi Shaheen said.

Then the team got hot. A three-game league winning streak propelled them to the top of the standing, but part of what makes this team special is their connection to Lansing.

As they prepare to play on Saturday, they will also be giving back. The team will be helping to clean up Beacon Field Saturday morning.

"That's the bigger picture, right? The emphasis is on being good citizens," Sorg said.

"They pay their hard-earned money to watch us right, so if you'd like the littlest thing we can do is to go back in the community," Shaheen said.

Lansing Common FC takes on Inter Detroit Saturday at 6 p.m. at Eastern Stadium.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook