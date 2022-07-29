MSU Health Care offering COVID-19 treatments

EAST LANSING, Mich. — COVID-19 doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. If you test positive, MSU Health Care is offering treatments to help you fight the virus.

“We're excited to offer here at MSU, two new treatments for COVID 19. They are Paxlovid and Lageviro,” said Amit Sachdev, chief medical officer for MSU Health Care.

Paxlovid is made by Pfizer and Lageviro is made by Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics. These oral treatments are free, and you don’t need to be a patient of MSU Health Care clinics to pick up the treatment from their pharmacy. You just need to provide a doctor’s prescription.

“What makes these different is that they are oral treatments that you can take at home, instead of IV treatments that you have to go to a hospital or infusion center for,” he said.

According to Sachdev, these treatments are effective. He said Paxlvoid reduced hospitalizations by 90 percent in its study and dropped deaths to zero.

“Both of these treatments are twice a day, and the dosing runs for five days. We would encourage that if your doctor has written to you for a prescription for one of these, that you complete the course,” he said.

According to the Ingham County Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 493 new COVID-19 cases from last week, so if you tested positive for the virus, this treatment may be an option for you.

