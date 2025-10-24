Man steals ambulance in Novi with paramedic and patient inside before fiery crash: police

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — An ambulance that responded to a crash in Novi was stolen with a paramedic and patient inside Friday afternoon, officials said.

Watch 7 News Detroit's report on the incident:

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 10 Mile and Novi roads.

According to police and Medstar, which owns the ambulance, paramedics were treating multiple people after a crash in Novi. As they were treating patients, a 33-year-old man who was involved in the crash got into the ambulance and drove off while a paramedic and patient were in the back.

Officers at the scene pursued the ambulance. Medstar tracked the ambulance and provided details to law enforcement.

The ambulance drove several miles before crashing into another vehicle in Northville Township at 8 Mile and Beck roads. Police said the 33-year-old man ran a red light before crashing the ambulance.

Watch Chopper 7 above the ambulance crash:

The man then got out and took off on foot. Police arrested him shortly after.

The ambulance caught fire and “is a total loss,” Medstar said.

Everyone inside the ambulance and a person involved in the second crash were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

“We are grateful for the safety of our crew, the response of our partner agencies, and the bystanders who helped,” Medstar CEO Kolby Miller in a statement. “We are working with Novi and Northville Police Departments in the investigation.”

