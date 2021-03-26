Southgate man charged in connection to U.S. Capitol riots

(WXYZ) — A Southgate man has been charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, according to federal officials.

Anthony Williams was identified through an online tip provided to the FBI. Officials say the tip identified Williams by name and included descriptions of his Facebook posts.

Law enforcement obtained records from the Facebook account; one of the records showed a phone number located inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Subscriber records attributed the number to Williams.

In videos posted to the Facebook account, Williams allegedly discussed his success in entering the building, saying "desperate times call for desperate measures." He was also seen posing next to and around statues in areas of the Capitol.

In another video, Williams allegedly said he and others "stormed" the Capitol and "pushed back the cops."

Charges for Williams include:

Obstruction of Official Proceedingsand

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

View the full statement of fact below: