'Aretha' exhibit now open at Detroit Historical Museum

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Historical Museum is honoring the Queen of Soul with a special exhibit.
Called "Aretha," the exhibit is now open in the Kid Rock Music Lab at the museum. It teaches visitors about her prominent place in Detroit's history and her impact on the world.
There is also a nearly complete record collection from her career.
The exhibit is open through the summer of 2019. For more information, click here.
