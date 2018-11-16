'Aretha' exhibit now open at Detroit Historical Museum

6:29 AM, Nov 16, 2018
10:38 AM, Nov 16, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Historical Museum is honoring the Queen of Soul with a special exhibit.

Called "Aretha," the exhibit is now open in the Kid Rock Music Lab at the museum. It teaches visitors about her prominent place in Detroit's history and her impact on the world.

There is also a nearly complete record collection from her career. 

The exhibit is open through the summer of 2019. For more information, click here.

