'Weird Al' Yankovic bringing new 'Strings Attached' tour to Michigan

(WXYZ) - 'Weird Al' Yankovic will be playing all of his classic hits during his new "Strings Attached" tour.

He will be performing at the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills on July 5.

The tour will be a big production, featuring costumes, props and a video wall supported by his band, background singers, and a full symphony orchestra.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16. To purchase them, click here.