$1.4M speeding ticket surprised a Georgia man before officials clarified the situation

SETH PERLMAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois State Police Sgt. Mike Vorreyer walks from his patrol car to issue a ticket for speeding to a driver on Interstate Highway 72 near Jacksonville, Ill., Friday, Sept. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Posted at 1:59 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was left reeling after receiving a $1.4 million speeding ticket, but city officials say the figure was just a placeholder, not the actual fine.

Connor Cato tells WSAV-TV in Savannah that he received the citation after getting pulled over in September for driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone.

He called the court thinking the figure was a typo, but says he was told he either had to pay it or appear in court in December.

Savannah officials say the figure Cato received reflected an automatically generated placeholder.

The actual fine will be determined in court.

