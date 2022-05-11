1 arrested after alleged road rage incident on I-94

(WXYZ) — Chesterfield Township police say one person has been arrested after on an alleged road rage incident on Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the area of I-94 eastbound near 21 Mile Road. According to police, a 56-year-old driver reported that a man shot a weapon at his car as they were driving on I-94 after they both tried to merge into one lane in a construction zone.

Police say they were able to locate the 51-year-old driver and he reportedly said he was worried for his safety and fired a pepper ball gun at the 56-year-old man’s white sedan.

Police report minor damage to the victim’s sedan.

The 51-year-old suspect is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail and is expected to be arraigned on assault and reckless driving charges on Thursday.