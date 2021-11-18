Watch
1 arrested after property damaged, pet injured in Dearborn pellet gun incident

WXYZ
Dearborn crime scene 11-18-21
Posted at 11:54 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 11:54:50-05

(WXYZ) — Dearborn police say they have arrested one person after a pellet gun incident that occurred on Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the 8700 block of Shaddick on a report of possible shots fired around 8 a.m.

An investigation revealed property damage and an injured pet as the result of pellets fired from a pellet gun.

Police say an arrest was made and formal charges are pending.

Police say during the investigation, a neighbor had an unrelated medical emergency and was transported to a nearby hospital. The neighbor is currently listed in stable condition.

