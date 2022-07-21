1 child dead, another seriously hurt after crash on M-39 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 7-year-old has died and a small child was seriously hurt after a car crash in Detroit Wednesday.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on M-39 near Outer Drive.

Michigan State Police said a car was driving north on M-39 in the right lane. A second car, driven by a 30-year-old Detroit woman, was also driving north in the right lane.

The second car was driving at a high rate of speed and hit the first vehicle. The second car continued to go north, crossed all lanes of travel and crashed into a median barrier.

Troopers say a 7-year-old died after the crash. The child was not wearing a seat belt and was sitting behind the driver.

A second child was in a car seat with only a lap belt over the seat. That child was thrown from the seat and suffered serious injuries, authorities said.

MSP says it is working to identify the children. Troopers say the mother is distraught and could also be impaired.

The driver in the first vehicle was not hurt.

The road closed to traffic near the scene.