1 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting at birthday party on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting at a birthday party on Detroit's west side, according to the Detroit Police Department.

We're told the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, at an Airbnb in the 18700 block of Monica.

Investigators tell us that the suspect entered the home, went down to the basement and shot two people.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a 20-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital.

We spoke to a nearby resident who got home from the Ford Fireworks before this all unfolded.

"I was in the bed and I just heard a bunch of screaming," said Cleopatra Mullins. "I got up and heard one of the girls screaming for them to get out of her house now. I'm trying to look down the street and I didn't see nothing...at first I was looking to see where it was coming from, but then I was like, shoot, let me mind my business."

WXYZ

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or CrimeStoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.