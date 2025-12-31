1 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is dead, and another has been hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit's west side, police tell us.

Authorities say the shooting happened around midnight on New Year's Eve, in the 2500 block of Grand Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Police say that one of the men was dead when they got there, while the other was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Investigators say that all the people involved in the shooting knew each other, with a dispute preceding the shooting.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Detroit Police Department.